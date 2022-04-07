Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) At $142.27: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $142.27 trading at $0.52 or 0.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.65B. That most recent trading price of WCN’s stock is at a discount of -0.34% from its 52-week high price of $142.76 and is indicating a premium of 21.85% from its 52-week low price of $111.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.04 in the current quarter.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days WCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $142.27 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Waste Connections Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.47% in past 5-day. Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) showed a performance of 9.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $147.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $130.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $160.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.62% for stock’s current value.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Waste Connections Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.48% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.01 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 204.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.75%.

WCN Dividends

Waste Connections Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.65%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.92 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.71%.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.89% institutions for Waste Connections Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WCN for having 26.36 million shares of worth $3.59 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 26.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.58 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.94 million shares of worth $1.0 billion or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $926.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.