V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Stock Dropped -23.86% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.94 trading at -$0.81 or -1.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.80B. That most recent trading price of VFC’s stock is at a discount of -65.25% from its 52-week high price of $90.79 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $51.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.46%, in the last five days VFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $54.94 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. V.F. Corporation’s shares saw a change of -23.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.55% in past 5-day. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) showed a performance of 7.31% in past 30-days.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that V.F. Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 144.27% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.40% in the current quarter and calculating 7.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.36 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $2.58 billion and $2.16 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.10% while estimating it to be 9.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.77%.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 19 and May 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.33% institutions for V.F. Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at VFC for having 77.48 million shares of worth $5.67 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 34.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.53 billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.2 million shares of worth $730.52 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $735.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.