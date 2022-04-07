UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Jumped 5.90% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) saw 3.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $531.75 trading at $13.99 or 2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $497.77B. That closing price of UNH’s stock is at a premium of 1.32% from its 52-week high price of $524.73 and is indicating a premium of 32.2% from its 52-week low price of $360.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.31 in the current quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.70%, in the last five days UNH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $531.75 price level, adding 0.33% to its value on the day. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 5.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) showed a performance of 12.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $536.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $468.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $576.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.99% for stock’s current value.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.99% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.67 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.45 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $65.47 billion and $70.2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 11.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.57%.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 13 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.06% institutions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UNH for having 79.17 million shares of worth $30.93 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 69.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.24 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.65 million shares of worth $10.41 billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.74 billion in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.