United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) At $43.07: So What?

In last trading session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw 15.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.07 trading at -$1.64 or -3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.16B. That closing price of UAL’s stock is at a discount of -42.42% from its 52-week high price of $61.34 and is indicating a premium of 29.09% from its 52-week low price of $30.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.67%, in the last five days UAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $43.07 price level, adding 8.09% to its value on the day. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.08% in past 5-day. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) showed a performance of 33.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.59 million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.73% while that of industry is 32.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.30% in the current quarter and calculating 67.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.96 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.41 billion and $3.27 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 133.40% while estimating it to be 148.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.70% during past 5 years.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.17% institutions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAL for having 33.8 million shares of worth $1.61 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 26.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.25 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.08 million shares of worth $622.27 million or 4.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $435.29 million in the company or a holder of 3.43% of company’s stock.