The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -42.84%.

In recent trading session, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.31 trading at -$0.89 or -1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $85.14B. That most recent trading price of BNS’s stock is at a discount of -8.01% from its 52-week high price of $74.86 and is indicating a premium of 14.8% from its 52-week low price of $59.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.6 in the current quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.27%, in the last five days BNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $69.31 price level, adding 4.12% to its value on the day. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares saw a change of -2.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.23% in past 5-day. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) showed a performance of 0.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $89.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $79.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $99.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.98% for stock’s current value.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Bank of Nova Scotia is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.24% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.27 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.60%.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.86% institutions for The Bank of Nova Scotia that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at BNS for having 111.71 million shares of worth $8.01 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 52.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.8 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.63 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.16 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $665.91 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.