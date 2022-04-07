The 12-Month Price Target For ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Is Now $18.00.

In last trading session, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.06 trading at -$0.15 or -1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.18B. That closing price of RNW’s stock is at a discount of -52.61% from its 52-week high price of $12.30 and is indicating a premium of 37.22% from its 52-week low price of $5.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days RNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $8.06 price level, adding 5.84% to its value on the day. ReNew Energy Global plc’s shares saw a change of 3.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.88% in past 5-day. ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) showed a performance of -5.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.42% for stock’s current value.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.80% institutions for ReNew Energy Global plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at RNW for having 46.87 million shares of worth $478.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 34.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $348.16 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $28.04 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.