The 12-Month Price Target For Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Is Now $670.00.

In recent trading session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $597.27 trading at $12.48 or 2.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $259.32B. That most recent trading price of COST’s stock is at a premium of 1.75% from its 52-week high price of $586.80 and is indicating a premium of 40.13% from its 52-week low price of $357.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.69 in the current quarter.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.13%, in the last five days COST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $597.27 price level, adding 1.08% to its value on the day. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s shares saw a change of 3.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) showed a performance of 11.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $583.89 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $284.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $670.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.45% for stock’s current value.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Costco Wholesale Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.97% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.70% in the current quarter and calculating 6.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.67 billion for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.25%.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.07% institutions for Costco Wholesale Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COST for having 37.56 million shares of worth $21.32 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 31.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.64 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.49 million shares of worth $5.61 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.17 billion in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.