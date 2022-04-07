Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Has Recovered 38.04% So Far, But Another -38.43% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.34 trading at $0.26 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.76B. That most recent trading price of TS’s stock is at a discount of -3.79% from its 52-week high price of $31.49 and is indicating a premium of 38.04% from its 52-week low price of $18.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenaris S.A. (TS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days TS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $30.34 price level, adding 2.29% to its value on the day. Tenaris S.A.’s shares saw a change of 44.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.22% in past 5-day. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) showed a performance of 4.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.99% for stock’s current value.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tenaris S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.08% while that of industry is 29.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 238.90% in the current quarter and calculating 34.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.28 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.18 billion and $1.41 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 93.30% while estimating it to be 74.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 139.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 273.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.40%.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.73% institutions for Tenaris S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company.