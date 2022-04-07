Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Adds 5.32% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.52 trading at -$0.14 or -1.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.96B. That most recent trading price of VIV’s stock is at a discount of -2.26% from its 52-week high price of $11.78 and is indicating a premium of 35.33% from its 52-week low price of $7.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.20%, in the last five days VIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $11.52 price level, adding 2.21% to its value on the day. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s shares saw a change of 35.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.32% in past 5-day. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) showed a performance of 21.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.13 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.73. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.19% for stock’s current value.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telefonica Brasil S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.59% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.24 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.98 billion and $2.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.90% while estimating it to be 9.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.10%.

VIV Dividends

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.20% institutions for Telefonica Brasil S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at VIV for having 87.87 million shares of worth $760.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P., which was holding about 3.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.97 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund and Artisan Global Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33.34 million shares of worth $288.4 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.