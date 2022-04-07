System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) Up Almost 23.59% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) saw 5.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.96 trading at -$0.35 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01B. That closing price of SST’s stock is at a discount of -85.87% from its 52-week high price of $37.10 and is indicating a premium of 61.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For System1 Inc. (SST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.72%, in the last five days SST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $19.96 price level, adding 46.2% to its value on the day. System1 Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.69% in past 5-day. System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) showed a performance of 23.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.26% for stock’s current value.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 147.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -194.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.34% institutions for System1 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at SST for having 4.2 million shares of worth $41.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.08 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $5.61 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.