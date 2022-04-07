Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Is Now 18.22% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $83.21 trading at $0.17 or 0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.75B. That most recent trading price of SYY’s stock is at a discount of -7.22% from its 52-week high price of $89.22 and is indicating a premium of 18.22% from its 52-week low price of $68.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sysco Corporation (SYY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.71 in the current quarter.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days SYY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $83.21 price level, adding 0.56% to its value on the day. Sysco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.06% in past 5-day. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) showed a performance of 10.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $89.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $80.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $97.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.86% for stock’s current value.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sysco Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 111.11% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 317.60% in the current quarter and calculating 263.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.98 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 143.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 51.22%.

SYY Dividends

Sysco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.52% institutions for Sysco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SYY for having 44.99 million shares of worth $3.53 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 32.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.51 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18.11 million shares of worth $1.27 billion or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.14 billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.