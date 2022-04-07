Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Is 12.31% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at $0.07 or 5.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.36M. That closing price of SNAX’s stock is at a discount of -730.77% from its 52-week high price of $10.80 and is indicating a premium of 12.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 413.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.69%, in the last five days SNAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 5.11% to its value on the day. Stryve Foods Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.17% in past 5-day. Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) showed a performance of -50.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.77% for stock’s current value.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stryve Foods Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.69% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.82 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.68% institutions for Stryve Foods Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alpine Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNAX for having 0.79 million shares of worth $3.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.73 million.

On the other hand, Arbitrage Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.67 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.