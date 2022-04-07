Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stock Boosted 1.28% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw 12.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.32 trading at $0.19 or 1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of IPOF’s stock is at a discount of -8.82% from its 52-week high price of $11.23 and is indicating a premium of 5.33% from its 52-week low price of $9.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days IPOF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $10.32 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s shares saw a change of 1.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.98% in past 5-day. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) showed a performance of 2.58% in past 30-days.

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.64% institutions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI that are currently holding shares of the company. Cowen and Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at IPOF for having 6.55 million shares of worth $66.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 4.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.46 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $6.37 million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.