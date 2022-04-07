SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Shares Plunges -5.05% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.55 trading at -$0.32 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.46B. That closing price of SM’s stock is at a discount of -13.33% from its 52-week high price of $43.69 and is indicating a premium of 61.63% from its 52-week low price of $14.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SM Energy Company (SM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.74 in the current quarter.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days SM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $38.55 price level, adding 8.71% to its value on the day. SM Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 30.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.05% in past 5-day. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) showed a performance of -3.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $72.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.17% for stock’s current value.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SM Energy Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 327.03% while that of industry is 33.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3,600.00% in the current quarter and calculating 2,520.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 94.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $591.34 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $614.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $320.15 million and $443.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 84.70% while estimating it to be 38.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.43% institutions for SM Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SM for having 19.49 million shares of worth $514.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $297.83 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.17 million shares of worth $280.37 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $107.64 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.