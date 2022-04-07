Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Could Really Rise To $18.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.78 trading at -$2.24 or -20.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.67M. That closing price of SRTS’s stock is at a discount of -36.22% from its 52-week high price of $11.96 and is indicating a premium of 64.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 360.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.33%, in the last five days SRTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $8.78 price level, adding 23.78% to its value on the day. Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.09% in past 5-day. Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) showed a performance of -9.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.28% for stock’s current value.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sensus Healthcare Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 144.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.50% during past 5 years.

SRTS Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.91% institutions for Sensus Healthcare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SRTS for having 0.48 million shares of worth $1.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invenomic Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $1.07 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.