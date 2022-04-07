Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) Climbs 6.80% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.82?

In last trading session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) saw 3.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at -$0.01 or -0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $855.96M. That closing price of SENS’s stock is at a discount of -151.65% from its 52-week high price of $4.58 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.55%, in the last five days SENS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 9.4% to its value on the day. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.71% in past 5-day. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) showed a performance of 4.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79.77 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -229.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 56.04% for stock’s current value.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Senseonics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.20% in the current quarter and calculating 95.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 174.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.91 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.10%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.66% institutions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SENS for having 31.08 million shares of worth $82.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.73 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.07 million shares of worth $26.89 million or 2.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.