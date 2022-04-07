Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Has Seen A Fall Of -16.12% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.28 trading at -$1.31 or -2.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.70B. That most recent trading price of ST’s stock is at a discount of -38.71% from its 52-week high price of $65.58 and is indicating a discount of -1.5% from its 52-week low price of $47.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.8 in the current quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.70%, in the last five days ST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $47.28 price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s shares saw a change of -21.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.58% in past 5-day. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) showed a performance of -11.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.14 million shares which calculate 4.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.42% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $94.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.33% for stock’s current value.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sensata Technologies Holding plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.80% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.90% in the current quarter and calculating 3.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $912.06 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $971.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $906.49 million and $890.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.60% while estimating it to be 9.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.10%.

ST Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.83% institutions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ST for having 14.11 million shares of worth $870.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, which was holding about 11.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $682.58 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.04 million shares of worth $434.13 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $245.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.