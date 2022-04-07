Sea Limited (NYSE:SE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $120.77? – Marketing Sentinel
In last trading session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw 4.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $120.77 trading at -$4.09 or -3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.63B. That closing price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -208.6% from its 52-week high price of $372.70 and is indicating a premium of 29.61% from its 52-week low price of $85.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.28%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $120.77 price level, adding 11.48% to its value on the day. Sea Limited’s shares saw a change of -46.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.16% in past 5-day. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of 31.95% in past 30-days.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sea Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.77% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -48.80% in the current quarter and calculating -53.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.77 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.76 billion and $1.94 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.10% while estimating it to be 62.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.30% during past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 16 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.44% institutions for Sea Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.

