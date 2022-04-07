Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Are Down -3.23 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw 5.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.1 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.12M. That closing price of RVI’s stock is at a discount of -16.33% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 47.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 298.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days RVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Retail Value Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.23% in past 5-day. Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) showed a performance of -8.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -833.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -833.33% for stock’s current value.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.30% during past 5 years.

RVI Dividends

Retail Value Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.06% institutions for Retail Value Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Point Capital, L.P. is the top institutional holder at RVI for having 2.1 million shares of worth $55.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $13.08 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.