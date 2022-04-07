Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Currently -336.09% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.68 trading at -$0.59 or -9.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.38M. That closing price of RENT’s stock is at a discount of -336.09% from its 52-week high price of $24.77 and is indicating a premium of 23.06% from its 52-week low price of $4.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 744.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.41%, in the last five days RENT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $5.68 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Rent the Runway Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.73% in past 5-day. Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) showed a performance of 7.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -340.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -128.87% for stock’s current value.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.17 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.26% institutions for Rent the Runway Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund is the top institutional holder at RENT for having 1.12 million shares of worth $19.29 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 1.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) International Fds-Global Growth Stock Fd, which was holding about 41164.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.