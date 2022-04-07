Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Rises 1.36%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.50 trading at $0.37 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.90B. That closing price of PRVA’s stock is at a discount of -84.62% from its 52-week high price of $50.77 and is indicating a premium of 31.16% from its 52-week low price of $18.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 742.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days PRVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $27.50 price level, adding 1.29% to its value on the day. Privia Health Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.77% in past 5-day. Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) showed a performance of 17.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Privia Health Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.44% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $418.65 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $445.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -701.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.38%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.07% institutions for Privia Health Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PRVA for having 28.01 million shares of worth $724.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 26.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.51 million shares of worth $35.58 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $31.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.