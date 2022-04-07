Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Climbs 3.90% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $8.52?

In recent trading session, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw 12.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.52 trading at $1.22 or 16.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.49M. That most recent trading price of SEED’s stock is at a discount of -105.87% from its 52-week high price of $17.54 and is indicating a premium of 50.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 419.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.71%, in the last five days SEED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $8.52 price level, adding 12.62% to its value on the day. Origin Agritech Limited’s shares saw a change of 1.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.51% in past 5-day. Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) showed a performance of -13.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $140.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $140.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1543.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1543.19% for stock’s current value.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.20% during past 5 years.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.98% institutions for Origin Agritech Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEED for having 0.14 million shares of worth $1.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., which was holding about 57405.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.41 million.