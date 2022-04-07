NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), 3.03% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw 3.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $174.02 trading at -$1.05 or -0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.45B. That closing price of NXPI’s stock is at a discount of -37.86% from its 52-week high price of $239.91 and is indicating a premium of 3.03% from its 52-week low price of $168.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.99 in the current quarter.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.60%, in the last five days NXPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $174.02 price level, adding 8.06% to its value on the day. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s shares saw a change of -23.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.11% in past 5-day. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) showed a performance of -1.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.55 million shares which calculate 2.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $242.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $170.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $320.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.31% for stock’s current value.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.59% while that of industry is 33.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.70% in the current quarter and calculating 21.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.96 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.51 billion and $2.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.60% while estimating it to be 15.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.83%.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.97% institutions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NXPI for having 22.58 million shares of worth $4.42 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 20.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.95 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.57 million shares of worth $1.09 billion or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.78 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $759.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.