Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Currently -7.58% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.58 trading at $0.09 or 0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.21B. That most recent trading price of NUE’s stock is at a discount of -7.58% from its 52-week high price of $157.69 and is indicating a premium of 48.42% from its 52-week low price of $75.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.06%, in the last five days NUE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $146.58 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Nucor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 28.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.99% in past 5-day. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) showed a performance of 16.30% in past 30-days.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nucor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 52.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.26% while that of industry is -14.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 134.30% in the current quarter and calculating 17.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.46 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $7.19 billion and $8.26 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.50% while estimating it to be 36.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 879.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.75%.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.33% institutions for Nucor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NUE for having 35.84 million shares of worth $4.09 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which was holding about 27.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.12 million shares of worth $927.11 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.46 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $737.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.