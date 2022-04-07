MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Ripped -16.50% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.95 trading at -$0.28 or -1.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.49B. That most recent trading price of MFA’s stock is at a discount of -31.1% from its 52-week high price of $19.60 and is indicating a discount of -1.34% from its 52-week low price of $15.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.81%, in the last five days MFA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $14.95 price level, adding 8.17% to its value on the day. MFA Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.22% in past 5-day. MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) showed a performance of -3.85% in past 30-days.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MFA Financial Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.24% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.70% in the current quarter and calculating -17.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.2 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.80% during past 5 years.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.89% institutions for MFA Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.