Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) At $0.54: So What?

In last trading session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at -$0.04 or -6.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.14M. That closing price of MTCR’s stock is at a discount of -1029.63% from its 52-week high price of $6.10 and is indicating a premium of 27.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.65%, in the last five days MTCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 16.32% to its value on the day. Metacrine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.51% in past 5-day. Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) showed a performance of 9.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -85.19% for stock’s current value.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Metacrine Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.02% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.20% in the current quarter and calculating 12.30% increase in the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.37% institutions for Metacrine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at MTCR for having 0.92 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $1.26 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38068.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $50249.0 in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.