McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) At $252.29: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $252.29 trading at $0.83 or 0.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $185.50B. That most recent trading price of MCD’s stock is at a discount of -7.48% from its 52-week high price of $271.15 and is indicating a premium of 13.72% from its 52-week low price of $217.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.33%, in the last five days MCD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $252.29 price level, adding 0.04% to its value on the day. McDonald’s Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.98% in past 5-day. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McDonald’s Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.54% while that of industry is 21.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.60% in the current quarter and calculating 15.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.05 billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $5.31 billion and $5.03 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.90% while estimating it to be 12.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.97%.

MCD Dividends

McDonald’s Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.71% institutions for McDonald’s Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MCD for having 65.96 million shares of worth $17.68 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 52.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.19 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.24 million shares of worth $5.69 billion or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.24 billion in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.