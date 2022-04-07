Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Are Up 18.97 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at -$0.04 or -4.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.89M. That closing price of YVR’s stock is at a discount of -409.41% from its 52-week high price of $4.33 and is indicating a premium of 36.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 591.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.44%, in the last five days YVR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 32.0% to its value on the day. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -19.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.97% in past 5-day. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) showed a performance of 44.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2488.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2488.24% for stock’s current value.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.80% during past 5 years.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.29% institutions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at YVR for having 55395.0 shares of worth $88632.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 51499.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82398.0.