Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Climbs 522.10% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $19.41?

In last trading session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw 5.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.41 trading at -$0.3 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.71B. That closing price of LEVI’s stock is at a discount of -58.89% from its 52-week high price of $30.84 and is indicating a premium of 10.66% from its 52-week low price of $17.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days LEVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $19.41 price level, adding 5.32% to its value on the day. Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares saw a change of -22.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.73% in past 5-day. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) showed a performance of 7.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.8% for stock’s current value.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Levi Strauss & Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.40% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 26.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.68 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.55 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 522.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.30%.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 06 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 167.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.26% institutions for Levi Strauss & Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LEVI for having 8.06 million shares of worth $201.78 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parnassus Investments, LLC, which was holding about 5.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.17 million.

On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.44 million shares of worth $136.17 million or 5.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $96.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.92% of company’s stock.