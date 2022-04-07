Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Share Price Recovers 76.74% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw 20.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.74 trading at $0.18 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.20B. That closing price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -6.2% from its 52-week high price of $8.22 and is indicating a premium of 76.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $7.74 price level, adding 7.42% to its value on the day. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 123.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.17% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of 27.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.79 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.66% for stock’s current value.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 168.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,216.67% while that of industry is 32.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $506.85 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.00% during past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.94% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 39.65 million shares of worth $117.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 39.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $116.48 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.47 million shares of worth $53.02 million or 4.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.