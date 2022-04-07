KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 7.71% Last Month.

In recent trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.88 trading at -$1.42 or -2.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.73B. That most recent trading price of KKR’s stock is at a discount of -52.88% from its 52-week high price of $83.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $50.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.52%, in the last five days KKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $54.88 price level, adding 10.78% to its value on the day. KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.08% in past 5-day. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) showed a performance of 7.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $85.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $73.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $94.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.02% for stock’s current value.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KKR & Co. Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.70% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -2.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.73 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 64.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.72%.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.48% institutions for KKR & Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KKR for having 36.87 million shares of worth $2.75 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 33.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.79 million shares of worth $1.18 billion or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.53 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.03 billion in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.