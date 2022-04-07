Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Drops -1.96%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw 4.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.58 trading at -$0.71 or -1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.58B. That closing price of JNPR’s stock is at a discount of -7.2% from its 52-week high price of $38.14 and is indicating a premium of 29.93% from its 52-week low price of $24.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.53 in the current quarter.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days JNPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $35.58 price level, adding 6.71% to its value on the day. Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.32% in past 5-day. Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) showed a performance of 8.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.07 million shares which calculate 2.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.44 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.74% for stock’s current value.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Juniper Networks Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.37% while that of industry is 23.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.60% in the current quarter and calculating 3.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.27 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.22 billion and $1.06 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.80% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.35%.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.25%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.80 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.57%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.80% institutions for Juniper Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at JNPR for having 45.88 million shares of worth $1.26 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 37.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.02 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29.02 million shares of worth $798.5 million or 8.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $252.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.