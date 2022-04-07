International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Projected To Shrink By -79.21% Or More

In recent trading session, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.53 trading at $0.18 or 0.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $918.54M. That most recent trading price of INSW’s stock is at a discount of -2.2% from its 52-week high price of $19.96 and is indicating a premium of 33.18% from its 52-week low price of $13.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 654.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For International Seaways Inc. (INSW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.93%, in the last five days INSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $19.53 price level, adding 2.11% to its value on the day. International Seaways Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.40% in past 5-day. International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) showed a performance of 5.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.41% for stock’s current value.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that International Seaways Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.96% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 92.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $97.15 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.90% during past 5 years.

INSW Dividends

International Seaways Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.45% institutions for International Seaways Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. is the top institutional holder at INSW for having 3.99 million shares of worth $58.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 3.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.55 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $19.74 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.