Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) At $87.14: So What?

In recent trading session, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.14 trading at -$2.37 or -2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.92B. That most recent trading price of H’s stock is at a discount of -24.05% from its 52-week high price of $108.10 and is indicating a premium of 22.31% from its 52-week low price of $67.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days H remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $87.14 price level, adding 10.51% to its value on the day. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.22% in past 5-day. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) showed a performance of 5.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.15 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $80.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $117.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.19% for stock’s current value.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hyatt Hotels Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.90% while that of industry is 28.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.40% in the current quarter and calculating 98.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $424 million and $438 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 144.20% while estimating it to be 161.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.60% during past 5 years.

H Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.45% institutions for Hyatt Hotels Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. BAMCO Inc. is the top institutional holder at H for having 5.39 million shares of worth $415.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Melvin Capital Management LP, which was holding about 4.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.66 million.

On the other hand, Baron Partners Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.3 million shares of worth $254.43 million or 6.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.78 million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.