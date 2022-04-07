HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Has Risen 13.50% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.01 trading at -$0.21 or -0.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $137.65B. That most recent trading price of HSBC’s stock is at a discount of -13.53% from its 52-week high price of $38.61 and is indicating a premium of 28.52% from its 52-week low price of $24.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.63%, in the last five days HSBC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $34.01 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. HSBC Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of 13.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.75% in past 5-day. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) showed a performance of 9.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.88 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $41.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.73% for stock’s current value.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HSBC Holdings plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.16% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.80% during past 5 years.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.23% institutions for HSBC Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at HSBC for having 9.28 million shares of worth $242.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.27 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $91.3 million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.