How To Know If ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Is Expensive At $1.60.

In recent trading session, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw 3.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at $0.03 or 1.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.64M. That most recent trading price of ERYP’s stock is at a discount of -493.75% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 20.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35580.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.75%, in the last five days ERYP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $1.60 price level, adding 13.51% to its value on the day. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares saw a change of -33.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.80% in past 5-day. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) showed a performance of 6.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

ERYP Dividends

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.61% institutions for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at ERYP for having 1.31 million shares of worth $7.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.61 million.