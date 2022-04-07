How To Know If American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Is Expensive At $2.12.

In last trading session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at $0.12 or 6.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.44M. That closing price of AREB’s stock is at a discount of -352.83% from its 52-week high price of $9.60 and is indicating a premium of 46.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.00%, in the last five days AREB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $2.12 price level, adding 10.55% to its value on the day. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.71% in past 5-day. American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) showed a performance of 84.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -324.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -324.53% for stock’s current value.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.