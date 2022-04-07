Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Share Price Recovers -1.04% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.89 trading at -$0.95 or -3.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.24B. That most recent trading price of HMC’s stock is at a discount of -29.08% from its 52-week high price of $33.42 and is indicating a discount of -1.04% from its 52-week low price of $26.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.54%, in the last five days HMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $25.89 price level, adding 9.16% to its value on the day. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -5.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.96% in past 5-day. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) showed a performance of 1.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.06% for stock’s current value.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.56% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.20%.

HMC Dividends

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.11% institutions for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.