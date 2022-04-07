HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) -13.57% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 7.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.11 or -5.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $989.04M. That closing price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -193.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.60 and is indicating a premium of 21.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.45%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -27.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.57% in past 5-day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 11.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -161.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.6% for stock’s current value.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.67% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.30% during past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.19% institutions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 12.46 million shares of worth $32.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.89 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.44 million shares of worth $58.22 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.