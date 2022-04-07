Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Shares Rise 8.77% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.06 trading at -$0.2 or -0.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.16B. That most recent trading price of HR’s stock is at a discount of -20.35% from its 52-week high price of $33.77 and is indicating a premium of 8.77% from its 52-week low price of $25.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days HR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $28.06 price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -10.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.55% in past 5-day. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) showed a performance of 2.76% in past 30-days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.26% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 175.00% in the current quarter and calculating -64.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $137.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $141.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $125.88 million and $128.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.20% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.42% institutions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HR for having 21.11 million shares of worth $628.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $619.88 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.67 million shares of worth $220.5 million or 4.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $122.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.