Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Share Price Rebounds 13.61% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.65 trading at -$0.12 or -0.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.62B. That most recent trading price of GNL’s stock is at a discount of -28.5% from its 52-week high price of $20.11 and is indicating a premium of 13.61% from its 52-week low price of $13.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 849.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.79%, in the last five days GNL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $15.65 price level, adding 2.25% to its value on the day. Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.77% in past 5-day. Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) showed a performance of 5.63% in past 30-days.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Global Net Lease Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.86% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 128.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.14 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $90.37 million and $99.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.10% while estimating it to be 4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.60% during past 5 years.

GNL Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.57% institutions for Global Net Lease Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNL for having 18.14 million shares of worth $277.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $254.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.27 million shares of worth $111.08 million or 7.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $68.66 million in the company or a holder of 4.61% of company’s stock.