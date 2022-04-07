GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) 17.82% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.53 trading at $0.59 or 1.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.73B. That most recent trading price of GFL’s stock is at a discount of -38.63% from its 52-week high price of $43.71 and is indicating a premium of 17.82% from its 52-week low price of $25.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.91%, in the last five days GFL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $31.53 price level, adding 4.34% to its value on the day. GFL Environmental Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.83% in past 5-day. GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) showed a performance of 12.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.68% for stock’s current value.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GFL Environmental Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.53% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.11 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.20% during past 5 years.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.01% institutions for GFL Environmental Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the top institutional holder at GFL for having 53.78 million shares of worth $2.04 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which was holding about 43.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.65 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Canada Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.62 million shares of worth $119.06 million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.62 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $118.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.