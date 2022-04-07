Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Decline -4.33%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.64 trading at -$1.16 or -4.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.45B. That most recent trading price of BEN’s stock is at a discount of -49.26% from its 52-week high price of $38.27 and is indicating a discount of -3.16% from its 52-week low price of $26.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.89 in the current quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.33%, in the last five days BEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $25.64 price level, adding 9.65% to its value on the day. Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.60% in past 5-day. Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) showed a performance of -2.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.78 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Franklin Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.60% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.90% in the current quarter and calculating 8.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 124.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.86%.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.39%.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.29% institutions for Franklin Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BEN for having 32.68 million shares of worth $1.09 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 27.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $922.05 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.73 million shares of worth $325.71 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $252.17 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.