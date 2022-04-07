Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Drops -2.07%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.81 trading at -$0.25 or -2.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That most recent trading price of ERJ’s stock is at a discount of -64.27% from its 52-week high price of $19.40 and is indicating a premium of 14.65% from its 52-week low price of $10.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Embraer S.A. (ERJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.07%, in the last five days ERJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $11.81 price level, adding 11.0% to its value on the day. Embraer S.A.’s shares saw a change of -32.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.00% in past 5-day. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) showed a performance of -2.19% in past 30-days.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Embraer S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 233.33% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $876.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.84 billion and $784.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.40% while estimating it to be 11.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.08%.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.69% institutions for Embraer S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the top institutional holder at ERJ for having 21.05 million shares of worth $357.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is American Century Companies, Inc., which was holding about 4.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.27 million.

On the other hand, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and American Century Emerging Markets are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $45.12 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.