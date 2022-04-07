Does Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Look Expensive At $0.42? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.03 or -6.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.17M. That most recent trading price of BQ’s stock is at a discount of -1380.95% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a discount of -2.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 389.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.58%, in the last five days BQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 23.5% to its value on the day. Boqii Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -48.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.40% in past 5-day. Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) showed a performance of -7.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.96. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4414.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4414.29% for stock’s current value.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Boqii Holding Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -237.50% while that of industry is -0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $48.33 million and $36.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.90% while estimating it to be 26.80% for the next quarter.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.40% institutions for Boqii Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BQ for having 7.45 million shares of worth $17.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.58 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.86 million shares of worth $1.75 million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.