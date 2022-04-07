Do You Like Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) At $13.14?

In recent trading session, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.14 trading at $1.75 or 15.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.89B. That most recent trading price of CXM’s stock is at a discount of -101.67% from its 52-week high price of $26.50 and is indicating a premium of 26.79% from its 52-week low price of $9.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 870.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.32%, in the last five days CXM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $13.14 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. Sprinklr Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.95% in past 5-day. Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) showed a performance of 0.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.68% for stock’s current value.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sprinklr Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 21.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135.93 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $143.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.84% institutions for Sprinklr Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CXM for having 25.21 million shares of worth $400.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 25.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Battery Management Corp., which was holding about 23.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $367.18 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $15.87 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.