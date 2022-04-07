Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Reduces -6.76% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.25 trading at -$0.36 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.38B. That closing price of CSTM’s stock is at a discount of -25.16% from its 52-week high price of $21.59 and is indicating a premium of 16.81% from its 52-week low price of $14.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 836.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days CSTM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/31/22 when the stock touched $17.25 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Constellium SE’s shares saw a change of -3.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.76% in past 5-day. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) showed a performance of 3.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Constellium SE is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.65% while that of industry is -12.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.00% in the current quarter and calculating -18.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.5 billion and $1.54 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.80% while estimating it to be 24.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.41% during past 5 years.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.98% institutions for Constellium SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CSTM for having 19.13 million shares of worth $359.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, which was holding about 16.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $307.88 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.9 million shares of worth $148.29 million or 5.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $96.55 million in the company or a holder of 3.67% of company’s stock.