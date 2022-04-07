Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) Falls -134.70% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $59.90?

In recent trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.90 trading at $0.3 or 0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.88B. That most recent trading price of CEG’s stock is at a discount of -0.7% from its 52-week high price of $60.32 and is indicating a premium of 36.56% from its 52-week low price of $38.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days CEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $59.90 price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. Constellation Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 41.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.65% in past 5-day. Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) showed a performance of 13.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.93 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $46.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.21% for stock’s current value.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders