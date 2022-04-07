Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) 15.28% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $244.74 trading at $12.93 or 5.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.90B. That most recent trading price of STZ’s stock is at a discount of -5.42% from its 52-week high price of $258.00 and is indicating a premium of 15.28% from its 52-week low price of $207.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 974.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.58%, in the last five days STZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $244.74 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Constellation Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) showed a performance of 8.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $213.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $310.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.97% for stock’s current value.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Constellation Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.20% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.40% in the current quarter and calculating 14.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.02 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.84%.

STZ Dividends

Constellation Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.20% institutions for Constellation Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at STZ for having 12.29 million shares of worth $3.08 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.91 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.44 million shares of worth $1.11 billion or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $873.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.