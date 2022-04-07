Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Jumped 17.15% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.77 trading at -$0.04 or -0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $381.65M. That most recent trading price of COGT’s stock is at a discount of -26.11% from its 52-week high price of $11.06 and is indicating a premium of 41.28% from its 52-week low price of $5.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days COGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $8.77 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.15% in past 5-day. Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) showed a performance of 47.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.39 million shares which calculate 9.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -253.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.64% for stock’s current value.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cogent Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.51% while that of industry is -0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.40% in the current quarter and calculating -14.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.40% during past 5 years.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.87% institutions for Cogent Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at COGT for having 3.19 million shares of worth $26.82 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $7.37 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.